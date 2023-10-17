Americana Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422,422. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

