Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Trimmed by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

