Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %
MA opened at $400.83 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.50 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.76.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
