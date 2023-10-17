Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.