Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Novartis stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

