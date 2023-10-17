Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $360.75 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.44. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

