Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.47.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

