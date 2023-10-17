Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,327 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE SNOW opened at $162.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
