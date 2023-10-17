Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Marvell Technology worth $127,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,260. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
