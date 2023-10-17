Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Marvell Technology worth $127,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,260. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

