Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

