Bogart Wealth LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

