1,981 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

