CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.35% of CubeSmart worth $34,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

