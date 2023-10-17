Strs Ohio Sells 13,751 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

