Strs Ohio Has $24.55 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $491.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.95 and its 200-day moving average is $450.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $261.90 and a 1 year high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.