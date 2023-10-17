Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Aptiv worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.