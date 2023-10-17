Strs Ohio Invests $29.65 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 207,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 587,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.39 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

