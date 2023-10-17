Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 567,083 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

