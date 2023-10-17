Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $137.35 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

