Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 98.1% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

