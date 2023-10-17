Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,621 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.45 and its 200-day moving average is $205.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

