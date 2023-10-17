Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 228.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.57.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UNH traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $541.26. 334,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,092. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.66. The stock has a market cap of $501.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

