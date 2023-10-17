Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Update

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.91.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $644.24. The stock had a trading volume of 304,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,594. Lam Research has a one year low of $315.70 and a one year high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

