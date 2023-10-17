Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $525.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.97. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

