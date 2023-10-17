Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,505 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.59. 271,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,538. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.