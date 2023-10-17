Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 35,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 774,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.