Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $1,418,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Whirlpool by 65.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 777.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.0 %

WHR traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $130.34. 129,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,943. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $121.88 and a one year high of $160.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

