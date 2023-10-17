CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $164.92

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $164.92, but opened at $168.98. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $168.41, with a volume of 42,620 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.05.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.