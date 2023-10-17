SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.36.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.13. The stock had a trading volume of 602,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,623. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

