Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 136,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,094. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after buying an additional 284,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

