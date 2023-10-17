Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

OVV traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $51.07. 293,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

