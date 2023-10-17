Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $172.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.16. 146,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

