Morgan Stanley Cuts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $14.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.

MAXN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

MAXN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 307,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,927. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $472.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

