Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. PTC makes up approximately 3.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of PTC worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $910,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.28. 127,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $152.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

