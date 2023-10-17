Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 787,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,064. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

