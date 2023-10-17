Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.15. 2,177,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,346. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

