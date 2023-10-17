Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.21.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.97. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.