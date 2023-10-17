Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Societal CDMO comprises approximately 1.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 3.62% of Societal CDMO worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCTL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 92.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Societal CDMO by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 63.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,986,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 211,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Insider Transactions at Societal CDMO

In related news, CEO J David Enloe, Jr. acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,940 shares in the company, valued at $439,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Societal CDMO news, CEO J David Enloe, Jr. purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mathew Paul Arens acquired 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870,558.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,537,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,222 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

Shares of SCTL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 7,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCTL shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCTL

About Societal CDMO

(Free Report)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.