Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in RumbleON were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RumbleON by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RumbleON by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RumbleON by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of RMBL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,189. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.42 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

