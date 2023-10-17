TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after buying an additional 163,999 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.58. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

