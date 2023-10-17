BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Zeal Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,651 shares during the quarter. BeiGene comprises 63.0% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of BeiGene worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BeiGene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.46.

BeiGene Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.27. 61,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,856. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.92.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

