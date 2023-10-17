Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 108,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 319,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

