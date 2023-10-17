Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 412,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

