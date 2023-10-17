Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 826,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

