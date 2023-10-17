TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.15. 133,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,534. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.22 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $213.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.