TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $983,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.28. 99,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,490. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.77 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

