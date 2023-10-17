TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,281,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.