TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $197.32. 352,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

