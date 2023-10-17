TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $154.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,617. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $162.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

