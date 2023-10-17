TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.13. 296,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,614. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $159.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

